Staying on top of REC

By Staff/Contributed August 17, 2018 Letters to the Editor 0

One of the most important items in the August 2 newspaper is the article about the petition by “Repower REC” to provide more transparency in Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

For years I have been irritated that their board meetings are closed to the public and that even their minutes are not available for review. Apparently the three men leading Repower REC have even more issues with the way REC is run.

I hope you will stay on top of this story. It is an issue that all of us can be affected by.

Maureen Harris
Woodville

