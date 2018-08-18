Washington column for Aug. 16

Nest Impressions

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of Trinity Church in Washington present Nest Impressions. A 17×70 Italian blended scarf adapted by Liz Oliver from the nest paintings of Ruthie Windsor-Mann.

By Ruthie Windsor-Mann

The locally crafted scarves will be on display at some of the market days hosted by the Inn at Little Washington on Saturdays throughout the fall. Price of the scarf is $95.

All Proceeds benefit charities in Rappahannock County, and ECW outreach programs beyond. Avoid that last minute Christmas panic, while helping others.

Purchase scarves at the church office or include $7 for shipping and handling. Make checks payable to Trinity ECW, 370 Gay Street, P.O. Box 299, Washington, VA 22747.

For further information email rpkscarf2018@gmail.com or call Trinity Church Office at 540-675-3716. And be sure to tell them that Luna sent you.

A memorable time

Warm weather signaled the start of family reunions and gatherings. Today’s families, more than ever, need to relax and spend more time together. Time goes by so fast, kids grow up too quick, some have married and started families of their own and have gone their separate ways, so reunions can be a way to bring everybody back together.

By Beverly Exline

Mary Gochenour, Beverly Exline and Mae Racer were in charge of getting the Clatterbuck and Smoot families reunion together for about 55 people at Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority last Saturday. The rain held off until everyone was through eating.

The ladies were busy trying to make sure everything was in its place, while the men stood around catching up on the news, waiting to eat — except for Melvin Gochenour, who was busy grilling the hotdogs.

After all the table were filled with so much food, Beverly kept trying to get everybody’s attention, and eventually Sheila Walker took the floor and got everybody to eat.

Melvin asked the blessing, then it was time for the food!Allen Streightiff and his wife Lisa made the coleslaw and pork BBQ again this year. One thing he has been making for our reunion was his homemade rolls.

After the main dinner came desserts, with so many to choose from — the kids certainly got their sugar rush for the day, as well as some of the grown ups.

And again this year, the talk of the crowd was Mae’s rice pudding. At the close of the reunion, everyone could say that the day was memorable — and that no one left hungry.

As I always say, there are three things that one cannot recover: The stone after it is thrown, the word after it is said, and most importantly time after it’s passed. Always remember one thing: people are not on this earth forever, and could be gone tomorrow, so if you have a chance to spend time with family, take it!

Family reunions are an important part of the Clatterbucks’ family life. They help everyone to preserve the rich fond memories, stories, and most importantly relationships that last for generations. They provide family members with important values, strong and lasting bonds, and a deep sense of belonging that they can pass on to their children and grandchildren. I hope as the years pass by that families keep this legacy going on and always remember the memories they made.

We missed all who could not attend and hope that they can attend next year. Until next year, keep in touch everyone.

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes to Laura Dodd, who celebrated her big day on Monday, Aug. 13, Bill Fischer celebrated his special day on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Also wishes go out to B J Knobloch, who will celebrate her birthday this Sunday, Aug. 19.

Gid Brown revival

Gid Brown Bible Baptist in Washington starts revival services on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, through Friday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Evangelist Mark Rogers from Fairbanks, Alaska.

There will be special singing and a nursery provided each night. For more information, call 540-937-4944.

Appreciation lunch

This past Friday, August 10, the Rappahannock Clergy Association hosted its 2018 Teacher Appreciation Lunch at the Elementary School Cafeteria for Rappahannock County teachers and staff. RCA members — who represent a dozen local congregations — provided the lunch during this year’s “back to school” teacher in-service days to express their appreciation and thanks to teachers and staff for doing such a great job of educating and caring for our students.

Photo by Phyll Smith

Some 85 teachers and staff attended this year, as well as members of the RCA and volunteers from several local churches who helped set us and serve the buffet meal, and clean up afterwards. The RCA hopes members of the community will keep our schools — teachers, students, staff and their families — in the thoughts as prayers as we begin another new school year.

New exhibition

Gay Street Gallery has a new exhibition opening on Saturday, Sept. 1. Paintings will be on display by Paul Manlove, Frederick Williamson’s and Kevin H. Adams..

Manlove, watercolors, Williamson’s striking wooden vessels, are made from sections of fallen trees, and Adams presents new paintings from Virginia, Cape Cod and Maine.

Beverages and refreshments will be served during the reception from 4 to 7 p.m.