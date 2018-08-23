Courthouse Row for Aug. 23

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 11-20

Hampton

Robert P. Anderson, trustee of the Robert P. Anderson and Roberta T. Anderson Living Trust to Wayne A. Woodward and Sharon K. Woodward, husband and wife, 25.000 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40-1G

Wakefield

Donna Vest Calisto to Donna Vest Calisto, trustee under a certain agreement known as Donna Renee Calisto trust, certain tract of land, deed gift, general warranty, tax map 13-14G

Building permits

Pete and Terri Sload, Washington, accessory building, $150,000

Tom Jenkins, Flint Hill, electric service, $1,200

Steve and Gail Ifshin-Slaky, Washington, electric plugs, $500

Charles Fortuna, Woodville, generator, $14,000