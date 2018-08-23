Down Memory Lane for Aug. 23

June 23, 1966

Dame Fortune smiled on Mrs. Dorothy Davis of Washington on Friday, when she was awarded a check for $20,000, first prize in a national contest sponsored by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in connection with their diet drink, Tab. The presentation was made at her home Friday afternoon with the press and radio newsmen present, along with a number of friends. Mr. L. T. Christian III, president of the company, gave Mrs. Davis a huge replica of the check before presenting the authentic slip of paper to her.

To enter the contest, Mrs. Davis had filled in an entry blank from a 6-bottle carton of Tab which contained only her name and address and the name of her grocer, which in this case was Baldwin’s Grocery at Washington. She had made six entries using the name of different area stores.

Mrs. Davis chose the check in preference to a large list of prizes available in the contest which included a trip abroad, a new automobile, a fur stole, Paris fashions and many more.

Mrs. Davis is Mayor of the Town of Washington and had just been re-elected to the office in Tuesday’s elections. This will be her seventh term as mayor, though not consecutive.

A benefit supper is planned for Monday, July 4th in connection with the annual fireworks display at Avon Hall and proceeds will go to the Rappahannock County Library. According to William M. Carrigan, chairman of the library, supper will be served at the monument near the courthouse and those attending may take their plates and sit on the hillside facing the lake. There will be recorded band music before and during the fireworks.

An interesting exhibition will be open all weekend of the Fourth at the library. It is important that the people of Rappahannock realize the value of a county library. The local one, housed in a fine old building, contains as good and great a selection of books as can be found in rural Virginia, yet there is no state aid allowed it. The library depends on contributions and the dedication of volunteers for its maintenance and operation.

Jan. 12, 1978

In Rappahannock County, it’s “work at your own risk” for government employees.

Several months ago, the Supervisors authorized payment of a hospital bill to treat injuries Deputy Ronald Hawkins received on duty at the Amissville Fireman’s Carnival. At the same time, the Supervisors announced that similar hospital bills would not be paid in the future since county employees had the option of joining a group hospitalization insurance program that covered work related accidents.

However, Clerk Diane Bruce informed the Supervisors at last Thursday’s Board meeting that policies available to county employees don’t cover injuries sustained at work. Ms. Bruce said she had received a letter from Blue Cross-Blue Shield stating that such injuries should be taken care of by workmen’s compensation.

“But the county doesn’t have any, as far as I know . . . I don’t know why the county doesn’t have it,” she said, adding that private businesses were required by law to carry workman’s compensation.”

“Our immediate concern is workmen’s compensation,” Ms. Bruce told the board. “You put us on notice that your won’t be responsible. Apparently, nobody’s responsible,” she concluded.

“How many doctors can specialize in a different area every week on patients who never complain? Well, I do,” says Phyllis Irwin, Rappahannock County resident doll doctor.

Although it is only a hobby, her practice continues to build as friends and acquaintances often call on her to mend old dolls, and she just can’t resist the challenge. “It is satisfying to see a doll which was in bad shape, emerge looking like her old self again. They arrive n pathetic condition and their expressions actually seem to chage and they leave smiling,” said Phyllis.

“You don’t want to make an old doll look like new, just restore it to its original state,” Phyllis maintains. “It takes on the average of two or three weeks of steady work to repair a doll that’s in really bad shape. Along with the repair comes a new set of clothing of the proper era and design. Clothes for dolls made prior to 1850 and before the advent of the sewing machine must be handmade. Attire for dolls measuring five inches or less are also handsewn. This way the dolls and their clothes are authentic for that period,” she added.