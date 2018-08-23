Fantastic Bonkers Night

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in this year’s “Bonkers Night” Rappahannock Night at Camp Fantastic. Once again, it was a huge success! The committee — Sandra Jenkins, Marie Davis, Jan Makela, Jim Blubaugh — were invaluable in planning this event.

We would like to express an extra thank you to the Lions who went above their normal duties to be sure Rappahannock Night was a continued success. The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office was there with snow cone and cotton candy machines and kept those treats coming all evening. Music was provided by Ralph Fortune and Friends.

The many restaurants, individuals, and civic clubs who made donations include: Rappahannock Lions’ Club, Griffin Tavern, The Country Café, Melting Pot, Muskrat Haven, Popeye’s, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, Jan and Ron Makela, Washington Baptist Church-Sojourners for Christ Sunday Class, The Inn at Little Washington, Persimmon Springs Florist-Donna Brune, Michelle Woodard, Amissville United Methodist Church, Rappahannock Mini Storage, Pete and Sandra Jenkins, David and Kathy Gangel, Jean Lillard, Lavonne Adkins, Missy and CD Baldwin, Emily Henry, Rev. Maxine Crenshaw, Patsy Williams, Ed and Bridget Koloseus, Charlotte Turnmeyer, Dorothy Hackley, Rose Shafferand, and Peggie and Jim Woodard.

We sincerely appreciate all the donations and many volunteers, too numerous to mention, that volunteer their time to make this event possible. We feel very fortunate to be able to participate in Camp Fantastic each year.

Bev Atkins and Linda Baldwin

Camp Fantastic co-coordinators