Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 23

Monday, Aug. 13

12:23 p.m. — Hunters Road, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1, 4 and 7

4:15 p.m. — Hackley’s Mill Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4

Tuesday, Aug. 14

11:56 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1 and 4

12:47 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, unresponsive person, companies 1 and 7

2:13 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, companies 1, 4 and 9

6:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1

Wednesday, Aug. 15

9:25 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9

Thursday, Aug. 16

5:48 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10: p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

Friday, Aug. 17

2:15 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, public service, company 5

5:13 a.m. — Quail Call Lane, Amissville, stroke, company 3

11:58 a.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, injury, company 1

8:21 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, unresponsive person, company 3

8:26 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9

Saturday, Aug. 18

11:00 a.m — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, severe bleeding, company 7

1:28 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, general illness, company 7

1:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 1

2:06 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, company 9

11:15 p.m. — Castleton View Road, Castleton, general illness, company 5

Sunday, Aug. 19

3:42 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, general illness, companies 5 and 7

12:26 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:43 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

Monday, Aug. 20

12:09 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1 and 4

3:34 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7

7:46 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

Tuesday, Aug. 21

10:24 a.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, public service, companies 3 and 5

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

