Have you no decency, sir?

By Staff/Contributed August 23, 2018 Letters to the Editor

I want to ask Mr. Konick, “What next?”

Several weeks ago, it was your expletively laced penned attack on Chris Doxzen and last week your foul assault on Mrs. Gressinger on social media. It seems that you enjoy abusing the fairer sex.

As in Cicero v. Catiline and more pointedly Welch (Joseph) v. McCarthy (Joseph), “Have you no sense of decency, Sir?”

With all of the legal manipulations at your command, one could hope that you would employ much more restraint and civility. This county would benefit if there were some type of restraining order to control your vicious invectives or better yet perhaps you could learn to restrain yourself.

John R. Bourgeois
Washington

