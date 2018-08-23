Meetings and Notices for Aug. 23

The Planning Commission meets on Monday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. The PC will be meeting jointly with the Housing Task Force to consider a draft of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) ordinance for recommendation to the Washington Town Council. Members of the public are invited.

Registrations are now being accepted through Sept. 1 by Piedmont Softball Association for its fall 2018 season. Piedmont offers fastpitch softball programs that stress improvement, confidence, fun, and sportsmanship to all area girls. The league offers individual and team training, and specialized coaching sessions for pitchers and catchers of all experience levels. Teams will be formed for all age groups. Girls born anytime in the years from 1999 through 2012 are welcome. Player incentives are given for fall 2018 registrations; scholarships are available. Registration closes Sept. 1. For more information go to piedmontsoftball.net. Call 540-522-3675 or email amissville.softball@gmail.com or piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com.

Amissville Community Prayer will be held at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, Sept. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. Calling all Christians to a time of extraordinary prayer for our families, neighbors, volunteers, churches, troubles, government, soldiers, and enemies. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday. For more information, call 571-408-5254.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Fall Activities are now available for registration. Activities include: free Recreation Gym (ages 6-15) and free Tennis Clinic (ages 6-adult); Dog Obedience, Kids Karate, Tai Chi, Arts and Crafts, Cooking Classes, French Lessons, CPR and First Aid, Babysitting Certification, Fitness Classes, and Culpeper Cycling Century Bicycle Ride. Plus, a one-day trip to New York City on Dec. 1. To register and for more information, call 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month).

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.