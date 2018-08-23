Washington column for Aug. 23

Summer Camps at Child Care Learning Center were beyond great this year, they were epic!

The CCLC teaching staff provided incredible fieldtrips and stimulating on-campus activities. Those ten weeks flew by so fast and CCLC wishes its campers the best of luck in the “big” school. CCLC is celebrating the fact that the Dodge Family Fund responded generously by granting its wish to establish a youth leadership program at the school.

Photo by Michelle Almond

The Counselor-in-Training (CIT) program began at the beginning of summer with eight energetic teens ages 13-15. They were interviewed, hired and mentored by the teaching staff. Their first week of CIT training provided them Adult and Pediatric CPR and First Aid, Wilderness First Aid, American Red Cross Basic Water Rescue, and they enjoyed a day at Washington Nationals Park.

The knowledge they gained from this past week alone was priceless. The CIT’s spent time in every age group as a teacher helper while being mentored by the school’s highly experienced early childhood teaching staff. Skills learned included the ages and stages of development, emotional, social and language formation, and the foundation of cognitive skills in children. While working at CCLC the young teens experienced fun field trips with CCLC and with Rappahannock County 4-H, as well as many extra perks as part of its teaching staff.

This school year CCLC has planned more special opportunities, trips, and trainings for its CIT’s and they may be able to accept a few more young teens into the valuable program.

If there are any interested young teens that would like to apply for this CIT program, please let them know at rappcclc@gmail.com. CCLC extends its deepest thanks to the Dodge Family Fund for granting its wish for this beloved program, said CCLC program director Lisa Pendleton

Chocolate everyone?

Be sure to save Sept. 16 for the Rappahannock Historical Society Annual Meeting, featuring news of the society, election of new board members, savory refreshments and a delicious program by Karen Mosebrook of Cocoa Manna discussing her interest in making bean to bar chocolate bars.

It all takes place at the Washington Town Hall at 485 Gay St at 2 p.m., sponsored by the Rappahannock Historical Society. Admission is $10. For more information call the Rappahannock Historical Society at 540-675-1163.

Yard sale

Don’t forget the Dog Days of Summer Yard Sale that the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee is holding on Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington fire hall.

There will be yummy baked goods, furniture, glassware, artwork, linens, books galore (this year featuring mysteries, cookbooks and all things political, plus fiction and non-fiction) collectibles, electronics, jewelry, tools, including gardening tools, vintage goods, and much more. Come out and shop and find a treasure.

Drop-off days are Thursday and Friday, Aug. 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Washington Fire House. Or call Judy DeSarno at 540-675-9913 for pick up.

Stargazers

For all those night stargazers, guess what: If you love to look at the stars as I do, The Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, together with the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, is planning to hold its next ‘Dark Sky’ event this Saturday, August 25 at the Rappahannock County Park on Highway 211, across from Little Washington, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The main event will be a full moon and the planets Venus, Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Besides presentations, there will be astronomers with telescopes and a night photographer with a spotting scope to allow you to take your own picture of the full moon with your smartphone. Everyone is invited to this fun-filled family event.

Mimi’s garden party

Photo by Kathy Eggers

Mimi Forbes of Food Pantry fame celebrated her 70 birthday Saturday afternoon, Aug. 18, at her farm in Castleton. According to Mimi she had “about 200 of her closest and dearest Rappahannock friends, which included 45 family and friends from California, Arizona, Indiana, Utah, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New Jersey and the Bahamas!”

Mimi would like to thank Rae Gaedke for her expertise in the kitchen chaos, Rose Foster for her calm efficiency, and Mary Frances Bywaters for her most delicious cakes. Several friends were instrumental in helping with the delicious food and flowers.

She would also like to thank all those who brought gifts and wine — even though she said “no gifts or else.”

Sympathy

Condolences go out to Bobby Lewis Jenkins family of Washington. He passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, at his residence in Washington.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, with Rev. Joel Cress officiating. A private interment will be held at Sperryville Cemetery.

Birthday in Heaven

Karen Anderson would like to wish her dad, Loring Anderson Jr., a Happy Birthday in Heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 28. “I miss you dad and love you so much.”

Birthdays

Happy birthday to Ryan Saunders, who celebrated his special day on Tuesday. Kathryn Fisher, who is off with the U.S. Marine Corps, celebrates her birthday (along with her twin sister, Katelyn) on August 29. Brendan O’Leary has a big special day on August 30. And get ready for Col. John Bourgeois’ birthday on August 31.

Have a wonderful week.