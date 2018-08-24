Biking season in Rappahannock

By John McCaslin

Not since the Laufmaschine (“running machine,” in English) was invented by German Baron Karl von Drais in 1817 has there been so much buzz in Rappahannock County about bicycles and where they should and should not be ridden.

In this photo we see one of several “No Bike Trail” signs opposing the initial 1.2-mile path that would link the county’s elementary and high school, although unlike the popular “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs it’s not known what group or person is behind their creation and distribution.

Meanwhile, a “Sunday Social Cycle” of bicyclists has been organized by a Washington couple for this Sunday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m., starting on Piedmont Avenue in Washington, rolling south on Highway 211 to Sperryville, and then back again. “Is it safe without a trail?” inquired one invitee. “Safety in numbers!” was the organizers’ answer for the 14-mile round-trip pleasure ride.