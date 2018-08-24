InsideNoVa launches event and ticketing platform

InsideNoVa, the region’s leading digital news source, has launched an online ticketing platform for local events and organizations, called InsideNoVaTix.

InsideNoVaTix offers all the functionality of the major ticketing websites, but gives event organizers local support and the added value of marketing to the InsideNoVa audience of nearly 500,000 unique visitors a month across the region. InsideNoVaTix.com is designed to be a one-stop shop for events across the region, with weekly e-mail newsletters highlighting major events.

“We know that a major reason local residents turn to InsideNoVa is to learn about events and activities in their community,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa and chief operating officer of Rappahannock Media, which also publishes this newspaper. “InsideNoVaTix builds a deeper connection between our readers and the many organizations with which we work to help promote their events and activities.”

InsideNoVaTix is an effective ticketing outlet not only for events such as concerts, plays and festivals, but also for classes, seminars, fund-raisers, summer camps and any other activity where registration is required.

InsideNoVa will support the ticketing platform through print and digital advertising, social media posts and weekly newsletters. The InsideNoVa.com home page now includes a link to InsideNoVaTix, along with some of the top events already ticketing through the site.

Organizations that use InsideNoVaTix will benefit from local support, real-time reporting, a simple interface to quickly create and update events, and immediate payouts on ticket sales, with lower than average credit card processing fees.

InsideNoVa and InsideNoVaTix are part of Rappahannock Media LLC, which also publishes four community weekly newspapers, in Prince William, Stafford, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties; a military base newspaper, the Belvoir Eagle; three monthly Lifestyle magazines, serving Warrenton, Gainesville and Haymarket; the Piedmont Virginian magazine, and The Business Voice.

For more information on InsideNoVaTix, contact Kate Sprague at ksprague@insidenova.com.