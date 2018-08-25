Virginia Chutney Company in Flint Hill to open its doors

If you’ve always wanted to take a peek inside the Virginia Chutney Company, the leading artisanal producer of all natural chutneys and pepper jellies in the old Aileen plant in Flint Hill, now is your chance.

The Rappahannock County Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension are inviting any and all Rappahannock residents to visit the chutney company on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. to learn not only about chutney but the facility’s other fruit spreads.

What is chutney? And what is its history? The Turner family, which founded the company, will provide those answers, as well as a lesson in making chutney, along with some interesting and delicious ideas for using chutney.

And yes, there will also be a tour of the cannery while a batch of chutney is being made. The program will last 60 minutes, followed by a short question and answer period.

Participants are asked to dress casually for the all-indoor event. The tour is free, but its size is limited, so be sure to register in advance by contacting the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, Ext. 1, or helpdesk@fc-mg.org.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners are volunteers for the Virginia Cooperative Extension who are dedicated to working with the community to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices.

The Virginia Chutney Company is located at 113A Aileen Road, Flint Hill, just a few miles outside the county seat of Washington.