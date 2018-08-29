Courthouse Row for Aug. 30

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 21-24

Hampton

Robert P. Anderson, trustee of the Robert P. Anderson and Roberta T. Anderson Living Trust to Wayne A. Woodward and Sharon K. Woodward, husband and wife, 12.0961 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40-1G

Steve L. Morin to Steve L. Morin and Robert Briggs, a married couple, 13.50 acres, deed bargain sale, no consideration, is exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to VA. Code, general warranty, tax map 18-20A

Hawthorne

Roger J. Segalla Jr., and Lauren Marie Lanahan, co-executors of the estate of Roger J. Segalla to Mary Schwab, 10.133 acres, $625,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 48-15

Town of Washington

Jerry F. Hodges and Cynthia C. Hodges, husband and wife, to Godfrey W. Kauffmann and Jeanne S. Kauffmann, husband and wife, 0.6701 acres, $950,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-125A

Wakefield BRME

Estate of Robert S. Bowman, by administrator, Barbara E. Tomayko and Gregory R. Bowman, sole heir, to Brooke E. Bentley, Lots 1-5, block 10, section E, $205,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C 1101

Building permits

Ronald W. Makela, Amissville, HVAC, $10,000