Down Memory Lane for Aug. 30

July 7, 1966

Business before the Board of Supervisors including the election of the chairman for the year, J. Newbill Miller, who was unanimously retained for the post, and H. B. Wood likewise as vice chairman, with E. M. Jones continuing as clerk.

It was announced by the Virginia Department of Highways that the bypass of the Town of Washington would be a limited access road with accesses at each end of the town and Route 626.

The annual four-night firemen’s carnival at Chester Gap closed Saturday with a record attendance reported. The cooling evening breezes on the mountain top were welcome after the searing heat, and believe it or not sweaters and jackets were in evidence.

Miss Joyce Mahoney of Front Royal won the title of Carnival Queen and received her tiara Friday night from His Honor John O. Marsh, Jr. Runners-up were Miss Betty Rutherford of Huntly and Miss Sue Pullen of Chester Gap.

Feb. 16, 1978

A new ambulance has been purchased by the Sperryville Rescue Squad. The vehicle is a 1977 Dodge chassis with a Maxi Van body by Wheeled Coach Corp of Florida and was secured from Hearse and Ambulance sales in Richmond.

The ambulance is modern and fully equipped with an electric blood pressure monitoring device and pulse monitor. It contains piped oxygen supply and has a radio and outside P. A. system. The capacity of the unit is four stretchers. It is orange and white, the new national emergency colors, and is equipped with a 120 volt electrical system.

Purchasing and maintaining emergency equipment is costly, and in addition there are always operating expenses. The support of the community and area is necessary to continue efficient service by the rescue squad. All contributions are acceptable and tax deductible. Squad members are Ian Pryde, Julian Brown, Cecil Baldwin, Donald Gore and Jimmy Lillard.

Now that spring is inevitable, thoughts turn toward planning spring and summer activities. The Rappahannock Recreation Association is also beginning to take new life again. The group meeting Feb. 9 found the financial situation fairly grim for the Rec Center, which is mildly in the red. All Rappahannock residents are urged to muster their arms and proceed to the battlefront to meet the challenge of providing some recreational activities in the county.

The Rec Center to date has been widely used. It is located on six acres near Washington on Route 211 and fronts the Rush River. The property was donated by Col. Earl Holmes in 1974 and now contains a pavilion with restroom facilities, electricity and picnic tables. Playground equipment has been made available by the local Woman’s Club and the Garden Club has enhanced the area with plantings of trees and shrubs. Many individuals assisted in maintenance.

The first anticipated new project is the construction of an all purpose court which will include volleyball, basketball and shuffleboard, plus an area set aside for badminton. A court meeting requirements for these games will cost $3,500, and two projects to raise funds are in the planning, one for anticipated operating expenses and another for construction funds.