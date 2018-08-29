Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 30

Tuesday, Aug. 21
11:34 — Bell Lane, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 3 and 5
Wednesday, Aug. 22
10:02 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
3:18 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
6:16 p.m — Mount Salem Avenue, Washington, chest pain, companies 1, 4 and 7
7:47 p.m — Lee Highway, Washington, stroke, companies 1 and 7
Thursday, Aug. 23
10:35 a.m — Main Street, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7
8:42 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1
Friday, Aug. 24
3:14 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
6:58 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
Saturday, Aug. 25
5:01 a.m. — Resettlement Road, Huntly, seizure, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
10:41 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
4:04 p.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:49 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 1 and 9
7:05 p.m. — Fogg Mountain Lane, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
8:28 p.m. — Oventop Mountain, Sperryville, allergic reaction, company 7
8:54 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
9:21 p.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7
Sunday, Aug. 26
6:59 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
4:47 p.m — Main Street, Sperryville general illness, companies 1 and 7
Monday, Aug. 27
4:42 a.m — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 5 and 7
11:54 a.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7
3:00 p.m. — Lee Highway Washington, seizure, companies 1 and 7
7:58 p.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, chest pain, company 7
8:03 p.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
Tuesday, Aug. 28
8:22 a.m. — Thornton Gap church Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
