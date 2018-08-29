The Rapp for Aug. 30

Labor holiday

Fourth Estate Friday, this newspaper’s monthly dialogue with readers, will take a breather tomorrow in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend, reconvening in late September — Friday, Sept. 28, to be exact, with the location to be announced.

Meanwhile, federal, state and county government offices — including the Flatwood and Amissville Refuse & Recycling centers, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, Labor Day, as will local banks.

The Rappahannock News wishes everybody a safe and pleasant end-of-summer holiday, and remember if driving this weekend to reduce speed and give wide berth when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, whether it’s yellow, red, or blue flashing lights.

Talking the fifth

Two important community events will take place in Rappahannock County on Wednesday, Sept. 5th, both at 7 p.m.

First, the Board of Supervisors during their rescheduled meeting will hear any additional public comment on the proposed Schools Connector Trail, which would link Rappahannock County’s elementary and high schools. Check with the county government for the exact location, which has not been officially posted.

Businesses of Rappahannock and the Rappahannock News, at the same time, will host a forum featuring candidates for the 5th District Congressional seat — Leslie Cockburn (D) and Denver Riggleman (R) — at the Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; the debate takes place from 7 to 9 p.m.

INNstock

Courtesy photo

Get ready for festive crowds this holiday weekend, especially in the county seat of Washington, where the Inn at Little Washington on Sunday hosts its much anticipated INNstock — celebrating 40 years since the the five-star establishment was launched as a tiny restaurant by chef Patrick O’Connell.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tourism’s traveling LOVE sign was delivered Tuesday to the town of Washington ahead of the INNstock celebration.

“It’s the Pride version,” notes Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood, seen here celebrating the LOVE sign’s arrival. “Nice how the colors reflect the theme of peace, LOVE, and INNstock, don’t you agree?”

Fun-raiser

Back-to-school days seem the appropriate time to celebrate the Rappahannock institution that has gained national fame for doing so much to foster creativity and confidence in schools from Virginia to Hawaii.

Kid Pan Alley’s songwriting program will celebrate 19 years, 60,000 children, and 2,700 original songs with a musical fundraiser on September 15th at the county’s historic Jessamine Hill Farm.

Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler calls it a “fun-raiser,” saying that entertainers will include, in addition to Reisler and Kid Pan Alley, jazz master Bill Harris, Lorraine Duisit, Miranda Hope, Linda Heimstra, Michael Shea and others. Performances will be held throughout the event from 3 to 7 pm.

“And because Kid Pan Alley is all about children and music — kids and grandkids come free,” said Reisler.

The event includes food, drink and the opportunity to visit the meticulously restored Jessamine Hill Farm, the site of much 18th and 19th century history, including visits by conductor Erich Leinsdorf and President Lyndon Johnson.

Tickets are $100 per adult in advance. For more information and reservations please visit the the registration page.

No auditions

Always wanted to sing in a choir, like you do in the shower, but not into auditions?

The Madison Choral Society welcomes all singers, regardless of ability, to join rehearsals beginning Monday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison.

Choir membership includes singers from Madison and surrounding counties, and better yet there are no auditions!

“Our concert season will open with performances on January 4 and 6 in 2019, the weekend of the Epiphany,” the society notes. “The concert will include a featured work ‘Seven Joys of Christmas’ by Kirke Mechem.

“Our director is Rafael Scarfullery. Dr. Scarfullery holds a doctorate of Musical Arts and doctorate of Sacred Music and works in the field of music as a classical guitarist, composer, and church musician.”

Click into https://www.madisonchoralsociety.org/ for more information about the choral society.

Unsafe Shenandoah

As Labor Day weekend approaches and families plan to raft and tube in the Shenandoah River, a new analysis of state water monitoring data shows bacteria levels above safe levels for water contact at about 83 percent of 48 monitoring locations.

“This is an indication that Virginia still isn’t doing enough to control manure runoff pollution from the growing livestock industry in the Shenandoah Valley and to help farmers fence cattle out of streams,” said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP).

In the previous 2017 analysis of state monitoring data, 90 percent (43 of 48) of the sampling locations in the Shenandoah River basin were unsafe for swimming or other water contact recreation.