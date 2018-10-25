Fall Art Tour reflects community effort, goodwill

Following up the recent piece about the new Fall Art Tour video, the Tour planning committee wanted to recognize the uplifting spirit of community that drives the event and the network of contributors to the video itself.

In its 14th year, the creativity, generosity, collaborative energy, and assorted expertise of community members has come together to produce the largest Tour yet, with 33 studios and 11 galleries to explore.

The new website and the Fall Art Tour video are tangible reflections of the combined goodwill and efforts of so many in Rappahannock. The video was a unique collaboration by a team of local artists and volunteers.

Luke Christopher assisted Roger Piantadosi in producing the video. Pete Pazmino wrote the script that Barbara Black narrates. The original score was written by Gold Top County Ramblers. Lain Carney took the Rappahannock aerial footage. Shahin Shahida provided recording studio time and Tracy and Matthieu Mazza loaned the footage of Nol Putnam. Jennifer Tepper Heverly, a Tour artist, designed and manages the website and social media promotions.

Check out the Art Tour’s website and the video at www.fallarttour.org and join us on November 3 and 4 for RAAC’s 14th Annual Fall Art Tour!

Heather Wicke

Chair, Fall Art Tour Committee