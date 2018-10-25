Leos and Lions clean up county

Photo by Lilo Wolfe

The Lions Club recently teamed with the Rappahannock County Public Schools’ Leos Club on a road cleanup service project near the high school. Leo Club members (from left) are Alec Petty, Brooke Meade, Taven Murrah, Kayla Compton, Amanda Puskar, Grant PerDieu, Serenity Cortez, Donavan Zook, Lauren Petty, Sklar Culbertson, and Virginia Reinbolt; while Lions Club Members (from left) are Ed Dorsey, Larry Grove, Ross O’Donoghue, and Gary Giebel (Rudy Segaar, not pictured).