Photo by Ray Boc ss ss

The First Community Square Dance, organized by Rapp at Home and RAAC, drew a large and happy crowd. Lyt Wood and his Mudlarks, accompanied by Fiddler Steve Hickman, played the perfect dance music, while DeLaura Padovan led the group in square dance moves.

Commented Rapp at Home: “It was our gift to the community and it fulfilled our hope, that a cross-section of the community would come and just have fun!From 80-plus to 5 years old, we doe-si doed and reeled with smiles.”