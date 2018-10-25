Prefers Cockburn over Tea Party

I write in support of Leslie Cockburn for Congress. I have a long list of reasons: health care, environment, and fiscal responsibility. The first I read of her opponent, Denver Riggleman, he informed the Rappahannock News that his first move was to spend a week in Washington with the Tea Party members of Congress, getting ready to march (I read vote) with them from day one. The Tea Party-ers who are major funders to his campaign and are responsible for raising the national debt to astronomic levels.

I hope that the readers will join me in voting for Leslie Cockburn for Congress. A champion of health care, the environment and restoring fiscal responsibility.

Judy DeSarno

Washington