School news for Oct. 25

Lindstrom joins roundtable discussion with Secretary DeVos

Each fall the Office of Non-Public Education (ONPE) within the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) holds a conference per invitation only for leaders of independent schools and educational organizations within the U.S. and its unincorporated territories. Since taking over as Head of Wakefield Country Day School in 2012, Jessica Lindstrom has been invited to attend the National Private School Leadership Conference each year.

Courtesy of Dept. of Education

This year she received a special invitation to join eleven other leaders of independent schools from across the country prior to the conference for an hour-long, roundtable discussion with Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Lindstrom found the discussion stimulating and reported that Secretary DeVos was especially interested in the collaborative leadership efforts Lindstrom described that occur with the public and independent schools in Rappahannock County.

Courtesy of Dept. of Education

For the past three years, the area private schools have pooled their Title II money, DOE funds to state agencies to prepare, train, and recruit high quality teachers and principals, with Rappahannock public schools in order to allow all teachers in the district schools — both public and private — to take advantage of professional development opportunities offered through Lord Fairfax Community College.

“It was an honor to be sitting at the table with Secretary DeVos and sensing that we were really being heard,” Lindstrom stated. “The networking with other schools nationwide during the conference was also invaluable.”

RCHS to RCES

By Holly Jenkins

In support of October Bullying Prevention Month, the Rappahannock County High School peer mentors visited the Rappahannock County Elementary School students during the week of Oct. 15-19 to promote social interaction and team-building skills.

The students shared lunch and engaged in a variety of fun games and activities.

A chapter a day

The One School, One Book event kicked off at Rappahannock County Elementary School on October 22.

During a brief assembly, Ms. Wayland, RCES librarian, unveiled the selected book to the audience of anxious students. This year’s book is “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies. The assembly concluded with a short skit from the book performed by students McKenna Torosian, Beth Barron, Sam Per Dieu, and Nathan Shank.

By Holly Jenkins

Throughout the remainder of the month, the teachers will read aloud to the students a chapter each day. This school-wide promotional program focuses on literacy and helps to increase excitement about reading. In addition to reading and discussing the book, a variety of projects will coincide with the readings.