Washington column for Oct. 25

Final House Tour a big success

The 62nd and final Episcopal Church House Tour is now history, and its sponsors are delighted to report that it was a great success. The lovely fall weather, Rappahannock’s own beautiful mountains, and the generous gifts of three homeowners to open their houses to interested guests all combined to make a memorable event. The first tea at the Rectory, with treats from the Inn, just provided the final touch.

Photo by Ruthie Windsor-Mann

Over the years, many community members have been a great part of this presentation and shared in both the weekend’s work and fun. Their memories of the many wonderful houses, and of drinking tea all around the county will remain a happy reminder of a long fall tradition.

And the success of this last weekend will live all year long, as the recipients of Trinity’s charities receive their donations. From the Loan Closet to Rapp U, from the schools to the Senior Center, from all the fire and rescue squads to the Food Pantry, from Haiti to South Africa, the church continues to spread its donations far and wide.

What a beautiful way to end a beautiful fall weekend. And let’s hope somebody steps up and the House Tour can be resurrected.

Countywide services

Good News for everyone wanting internet connectivity! Anyone visiting Rappahannock County Library now can make use of a wonderful new resource — high speed, high quality internet connectivity.

That’s because in mid-September the library achieved its long held goal of bringing high-tech, reliable fiber optic connectivity to its patrons. “This new system offers a real improvement in speed,” notes library director David Shaffer, “another key advantage for users is its reliability something that had been lacking.”

Previously, they had tremendous problems ongoing with the former computer service provider. The internet connection dropped or came to a standstill frequently. It was extremely frustrating for staff and patrons alike. Now they are delighted to announce that they offer a vastly improved, fast, steady internet connection.

This means faster download speeds for library users inside the library — and out — since 24/7 WiFi is available too in the library parking lot for people who need an internet connection when the library is closed. Accessing the internet connection is very simple, users simply log on as “library guest” to enjoy the new, improved service.

Tom Eberman, a frequent library WiFi user, loves the new system. “At the speeds I’m cruising at now for downloading, I might get a speeding ticket! The is a wonderful service the library is providing for the county.”

So if you haven’t been in for a while come visit the library and check out the new high speed internet connectivity. Remember, too, that you can access the internet connection even when the library is closed — just park and dial up on your own computer, and away you go.

It is for everyone in Rappahannock County, and the library welcomes all visitors to use the internet either inside or in the parking area after hours.

Rapp and read

This Saturday, Oct. 27, there is a Rapp Tomorrow-Read Today Family event at the Rappahannock County Park from noon to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., storyteller Barbara Spilman Lawson will perform at 12:30 p.m., and free play/social will follow.

Rapp Tomorrow-Read Today is an early literacy program that provides free, delivery by mail books to Rappahannock County children not yet in kindergarten (newborn to age 5 or 6).

Headwaters Foundation, Rappahannock County Public Schools, and the Rappahannock County Library organize and sponsor Rapp Tomorrow-Read Today. Saturday’s special event is open to participating families and members of the public who may want to join the program. For more information, call 540-675-3780.

Relatives visit

Diane and Chuck Moore enjoyed a visit from Diane’s relatives, Frank and Joyce Mandernach from Missouri. The Mandernachs stayed at Fairlea Farm Bed and Breakfast, relishing the charm of this B&B. They attended the Trinity House Tour and visited many other places in the county and appreciated the beauty of the mountains, farms, and landscape of Rappahannock.

Final Village Market

Come one come all and visit The Inn at Little Washington’s final Village Market of the season on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special guests include Paradise Springs Winery, Talk of the Mountain Seafood with crab cakes and hush puppies and live music with the Smokin’ Trout Band.

Cause for Paws

Would you like to win a Romantic Dinner for Two at The Inn at Little Washington and One-Night Stay at the Charming Gay Street Inn?

Cause for Paws Raffle Tickets are now on sale on RappCats’ website at www.rappcats.org. Purchase your chance to win a fabulous dinner for two at The Inn at Little Washington and a one-night stay at the lovely Gay Street Inn. Your ticket purchase will fund low-cost spay and neuter services for Rappahannock County’s needy cats and kittens.

Purchase one ticket for $10 — five tickets for $40. If you purchase five tickets you will cover half the cost of spaying one kitty. The drawing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4. Only 500 tickets will be sold. You do not need to be present to win.

Rappcats are very grateful to its sponsors — The Inn at Little Washington, Gay Street Inn, and Gary and Michelle Schwartz — who made this raffle possible. For more information, call 540-987-6050.

Spooky storytime

Rappahannock County Library is having Halloween Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Children are encouraged to come in costume for spooky stories, songs, crafts, and treats. For more information, call 540-675-3780.

Boo!

Halloween is the time for the young (and not so young) to hit the streets and visit your doorstep for trick-or-treat, so best be ready with candy — and if you’re driving, be on the lookout for those little princesses, witches and goblins.

Little Washington’s annual Halloween festivities begin at 5:30 on Wednesday, Oct. 31, and last until 8:30, well after the sun has gone down. Trick-or-treaters of all ages can stroll around the town and visit homes and businesses, many of which will also be decorated, for goodies and treats. Be sure to wear your costumes and join in one of Rappahannock’s most enjoyable and family friendly events!

The Inn at Little Washington will be handing out candy at the front door. Washington Baptist Church holds its open house starting at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be handing out candy and snacks for kids. Trinity will open its doors at 6 p.m. to welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages. In the Parish Hall, there will be plenty of candy for the little trick-or-treaters. Rapp at Home, at the old Washington Schoolhouse, is having wine and cheese for the adults and candied apples and hot chocolate for trick-or treaters on the porch from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m. And Quicke Mart will be giving out candy along with some of the businesses in town.

Have fun all of you little Goblins. Be safe.