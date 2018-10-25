Rapp at Home and RAAC thank the community for coming out for the square dance last Saturday night at the Sperryville Fire Hall. The dance hit all the right notes with a capacity turnout. A true cross-section of folks, including young and old, from 80 plus to 5 years old, do-si-doed and reeled, with smiles, laughter and high-fives.

Special thanks to the volunteers who worked so hard to make this event great, including: Ellen Adams, Barbara Adolfi, Ralph and Gwen Bates, Matthew Black, Ray Boc, Ed Eager, Fred and Kathy Eggers, Hank Gorfein, Mary Katherine Ishee, Dot Lessard, Christy Ludlow, Sharon Pierce, Pete Pazmino and Bob and Kathryn Treanor. A big shout-out also to Alice Anderson for decorating and to the Sperryville Fire Department for making the Firehall available.

Thank you also to Lyt Wood and Mudlarks for the music (plus Steve Hickman on the fiddle), Delaura Padovan for being a great caller, and to you, our Rappahannock neighbors, for your warmth and support. So many asked we do it again!

As a member-based organization supporting those over 50 in Rappahannock, Rapp at Home believes strongly in the benefits of all ages coming together to share our strengths and experiences. RAAC likewise strives to bring all facets of our community together, especially while having fun and enjoying great music and the art of the dance.

What a great community!

Sharon Pierce, President Rapp at Home

Matthew Black, President RAAC