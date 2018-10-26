All Hallows’ Eve spookier than ever

By Staff/Contributed October 26, 2018
Photo by John McCaslin

Slip on your costumes and grab your candy bags, “Trick or Treating” is almost here! So we are reminded by this rawboned gentleman riding shotgun in advance of Halloween, which falls this year on Wednesday, Oct. 31st. As usual, the Town of Washington will be hosting its annual spooktacular parade of zombies and princesses, although superheroes and villains are supposed to be popular this year.

Decked out homes and businesses will be dishing out the candy and coal along Main and Gay streets. And this Halloween Sperryville is getting in on the ghoulish fun with its own trick or treating party along Main Street, which will be closed from 6 to 8 p.m. to keep all the ghosts and goblins extra safe.

