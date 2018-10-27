Students of all ages can secure college credits through RappU, Lord Fairfax Community College towards associate and bachelor’s degrees

‘We are thrilled to provide this resource to Rappahannock County residents’

By Dede McClure

Special to the Rappahannock News

Multiple pieces of good news for those involved in Rappahannock County’s RappU and continuing education. Through the scholarship program at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the launch of the RMD Open Scholarship has been announced.

These funds are available to any resident of Rappahannock County, regardless of age. RMD Open Scholarship supports the pursuit of training certifications or studies at a community college, training/technical center or at RappU for the purpose of career development.

Applications are online at npcf.org beginning next Thursday, Nov. 1, and will be reviewed monthly.

Says Jane Bowling-Wilson, Executive Director for NPCF and a resident of Rappahannock County: “The face and perimeters around our scholarships have to keep up with the times. This new scholarship is a remarkable resource not limited by age, time or length of study. We are thrilled to provide this resource to Rappahannock County residents.”

Further, a gift from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s Now and Forever Fund has enabled RappU to purchase tables and chairs for their classroom setup at the RappU’s new lifelong learning and workforce training center located at the Sperryville Schoolhouse. The Now and Forever Fund at NPCF was established by the board and citizens to address pressing needs in the Piedmont.

RappU offers classes for Rappahannock County residents of all ages for fun, for growth, for workforce development. Through a Lord Fairfax Community College and RappU partnership, residents have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, and earn college credit toward a higher education degree.

This is particularly beneficial to Rappahannock County students who may begin to accrue college credit. In 2017, RappU completed a rigorous application process with the Virginia Board of Nursing that opened the door to multiple programs for residents in the health field. Adults of all ages may engage in lifelong learning.

“Northern Piedmont is pleased to be able to support an organization like RappU that provides the necessary stepping stones for our residents, young and old to engage in the joy and benefit of lifelong learning,” says Bowling-Wilson.

“Students can secure college credit awarded through Lord Fairfax Community College that counts towards an Associates or Bachelor degree. Coursework leading to certification by the VA Board of Nursing in the health field opens new doors of employment to county residents.”

More information on RappU’s current course offerings is available Rappu.org. More about Northern Piedmont’s scholarship program is available online at npcf.org.

Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that builds philanthropic capital to enhance and preserve the quality of life in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison counties and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organization.