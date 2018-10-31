Courthouse Row for Nov. 1

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Oct. 19-26

Jackson

Donald Lee Maley and Sara F. Maley, husband and wife, to Ryan Dwyer, parcel 0, 16.724 acres, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-B-1-0

Rappahannock County

Montrue C. Frazier to Jeffery A. Woodward and Jennifer R. Woodward, husband and wife, 2.7028 acres, $147,050.00, general warranty, tax map 52-21

Wakefield

Betty M. Sheffield to John H. Abel and Louise A. Abel, lots 5, 7 and 9, block 2, section F, plat 6, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $50,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1E-1-2-5

Tammy S. Bunch and Walter Gary Bunch, wife and husband to Elizabeth A. Keyser, 0.7391 acres, $269,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-77

Sally Jane Stone Bond, executor under the will of Sandra Lou Stone Richter who took title as Sandra Stone Richter and Sally Jane Stone Bond, who took title as Sally Stone Scott devise under the will of Sandra Lou Stone Richter to James P. Costello and Judy M. Costello, husband and wife, 19.866 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 2-12

Holly Sheffield, formerly known as Holly Massie, George N. Williams and Dorothy M. Williams to Vernon Paul Smith and Ashley Brown Smith, husband and wife, lots 11, 13, 15, 17, block 2, section F, plat 6, $194,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1E-1-2-11, 1E-1-2-13, 1E-1-2-15, 1E-1-2-17