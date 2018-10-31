Fire and rescue calls for Nov. 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

8:46 a.m. — Lizzie Mills Road, Castleton, unresponsive person, companies 3 and 5

10:07 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 5

7:30 p.m. — Trails End Lane, Sperryville, medical alarm, company 7

7:37 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24

2:45 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

11:49 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

6:05 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, injury, company 1

6:21 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly stroke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

11:02 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, ob emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9

Thursday, Oct. 25

1:25 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

9:55 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, brush fire, companies 1 and 2

11:41 a.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3 and 4

3:08 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, public service, company 1

Friday, Oct. 26

2:59 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, stroke, companies, 1, 3, 4 and 5

11:13 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, allergic reaction, companies 1 and 7

6:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1

Saturday, Oct. 27

7:37 a.m — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5

12:10 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, cardiac emergency, company 1

2:51 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, public service, company 4

7:45 p.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

Sunday, Oct. 28

3:13 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:23 a.m .— Viewtown Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

10:23 a.m. — Grindstone Lane, Boston, seizure, companies 1, 5 and 7

10:44 a.m — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

12:25 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Monday, Oct. 29

1:41 a.m — Waterfall Road, chester Gap, injury, company 9

10:06 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

1:18 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

4:51 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

