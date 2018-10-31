Fire and rescue calls for Nov. 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23
8:46 a.m. — Lizzie Mills Road, Castleton, unresponsive person, companies 3 and 5
10:07 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 5
7:30 p.m. — Trails End Lane, Sperryville, medical alarm, company 7
7:37 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 4
Wednesday, Oct. 24
2:45 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7
11:49 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4
6:05 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, injury, company 1
6:21 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly stroke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
11:02 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, ob emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9
Thursday, Oct. 25
1:25 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
9:55 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
11:41 a.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3 and 4
3:08 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
Friday, Oct. 26
2:59 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, stroke, companies, 1, 3, 4 and 5
11:13 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, allergic reaction, companies 1 and 7
6:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
Saturday, Oct. 27
7:37 a.m — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5
12:10 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, cardiac emergency, company 1
2:51 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, public service, company 4
7:45 p.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
Sunday, Oct. 28
3:13 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:23 a.m .— Viewtown Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
10:23 a.m. — Grindstone Lane, Boston, seizure, companies 1, 5 and 7
10:44 a.m — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
12:25 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Monday, Oct. 29
1:41 a.m — Waterfall Road, chester Gap, injury, company 9
10:06 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
1:18 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
4:51 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
