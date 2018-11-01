Although I tend to vote Republican, in this year’s partisan election there is only one candidate who has bravely stayed above the fray. Instead of offering vile, misleading attacks, Leslie Cockburn has listened to our problems and offered needed solutions: affordable health care, a good education for our kids, a clean environment for our families.

Leslie is Rappahannock County’s own citizen-candidate for Congress. She has been enthusiastically endorsed by esteemed former Republican Senator John Warner and by both of Virginia’s sitting Democrat senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Leslie Cockburn is the only one who can and will effectively work across party lines to help the rest of us in Congress.

This year I am voting for Leslie Cockburn. She needs and deserves our votes. She will bring us together.

Judy Hope

Washington