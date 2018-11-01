Fodderstack postcard

It took its sweet time, but autumn has finally arrived in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Proof being this colorful Fodderstack view looking past the Chandler Family guesthouse towards Shenandoah National Park, where it went from sleeting on Monday to 70-plus degree temperatures on Halloween. The warmer than normal weather is predicted to last through at least the first week of November.
About Staff/Contributed 5068 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment