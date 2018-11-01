I am Henry R. Gorfein, running for a seat on the Washington Town Council.

By the time this letter is published I will have finished my door-to-door visits of the registered voters in the Town. I began this journey with great trepidation as I had never done anything like it before.

However, I soon started to enjoy myself and enjoy the beauty of the Town. Those of you who were home who I knew and, those of you I met for the first time, I enjoyed the visit.

For those of you who I missed, I look forward to making your acquaintance. I hope all of you will consider voting for the “old guy open to new ideas” on Election Day.

THANK YOU, Vote November 6 at the Washington Fire House.

Henry R. “Hank” Gorfein

Washington