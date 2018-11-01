One-of-a-kind combine

By Staff/Contributed November 1, 2018
Photo by Peter Baldwin

Competing in the statewide 4-H hay bale decor contest, the Rappahannock County 4-H livestock club spent this past weekend building a combine out of hay bales and plywood. Seen here with their unique creation, left to right, are Lexy Abdullah, Chloe Jenkins, Peter Baldwin, Lexy Pearre and Madyson Baldwin.

