One-of-a-kind combine

Competing in the statewide 4-H hay bale decor contest, the Rappahannock County 4-H livestock club spent this past weekend building a combine out of hay bales and plywood. Seen here with their unique creation, left to right, are Lexy Abdullah, Chloe Jenkins, Peter Baldwin, Lexy Pearre and Madyson Baldwin.
