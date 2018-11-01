School news for Nov. 1

Responsibility taught early

Responsibility was the focus for the month at Wakefield Country Day School, and students had wonderful opportunities to see responsible adults in action in the community.

By Lisa Ramey

As part of National Fire Prevention Month, Chief Todd Brown and Assistant Chief Donnie Thompson of Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department visited the school’s campus to demonstrate fire safety and teach children safe habits at school and at home.

By Nikki Brady

For students in K-2, a visit to a local pizza shop, Papa John’s Pizza of Front Royal, fit right in with their classroom units on Community and Responsibility. All of the students got a taste of what it’s like to own and run a pizza business. The store’s owner walked the hungering group through the pizza making process of cutting and storing toppings, preparing the dough, building the pizza, placing it in the oven, and putting each perfectly baked pizza in a box for the customer.

Unity Day

RCPS students wore orange one day recently to show support for Unity Day. This was a symbolic gesture to show that the student body and staff are united in kindness, acceptance, and inclusion and together are against bullying.

By Holly Jenkins

In addition, this was SADD’s (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Red Ribbon Week. The SADD members showed their unity by passing out 175 orange hair ribbons, handmade by SADD sponsor, Janet Robey, to all female students at the high school.

School Psychologist Kathy Zehr Rhodes, along with the school guidance counselors, led multiple school-wide initiatives to bring awareness to bullying prevention and promoting acts of kindness. In addition, RCES art students each created a feather with personalized messages of creating a safe and caring community. More than 350 feathers were designed and arranged in a large mural, entitled No Place for Hate, under the direction of RCES Art Teacher, Ms. Amy Grady.

New RCHS mural

More than 100 Rappahannock County High School students participated in the creation of an expansive mural that is hanging outside the high school. Under the guidance of Wisconsin based artists, Connie and Tim Friesen, and RCHS Art Teacher, Joy Richardson, students came in on different shifts over the course of three days to complete the project last month.

By Holly Jenkins

The new mural replaces a previous one that has hung outside for the past 12 years. The original was created shortly after the tragic Virginia Tech shootings as tribute to the victims, including one of Rappahannock’s own alumni.

Cheer the Cheer

Congratulations the RCHS Cheer Team, who finished 3rd place overall in the 1A Regional Sectional at Windsor High School last Saturday, Oct. 27th.

By Holly Jenkins

The event concluded the competition cheer season for RCHS. The RAPP Cheer team will be accepting new team members after November 6th for the winter sideline season in grades 6, 7, and 8 for the Junior Panther team, and grades 9-12 for the Varsity Team.

Nominate a teacher

The Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom program plans to recognize Virginia teachers who successfully incorporate agriculture into their core classroom lessons. Teachers who believe they have a unique or innovative way of introducing agriculture into their classrooms are encouraged to apply for the 2019 Virginia AITC Teacher of the Year competition.

State-licensed pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers who are integrating agricultural concepts into non-vocational, core subject areas such as language arts, social studies, science or mathematics are eligible.

Virginia AITC will recognize regional winners as well as a state winner. The state winner will receive a scholarship to attend the 2019 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in June in Little Rock, Ark. The scholarship will cover full registration as well as lodging, meals and a stipend. The state-level winner also will be encouraged to apply for the National Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year recognition program.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 10. For details, visit AgInTheClass.org or contact Maxey at 804-290-1143 or aitc@vafb.com.