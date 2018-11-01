Universal health coverage a matter of life

I have a 25-year-old son with type 1 diabetes. He is currently on our health insurance because, although he has a job, they don’t offer health insurance. When he turns 26 next year, he will lose his health insurance.

He is good about caring for his diabetes, but it is extremely expensive. Insulin alone can cost as much as $500 per month, and then there are test strips, syringes, and pump supplies. Plus, he really tries to make healthy food choices, which are expensive.

I am very worried about my son’s health and that poor health care will shorten his life. The United States is the only highly developed country that does not have universal health care. Your income shouldn’t determine the level of care you receive. No one life is more important than another. My son deserves good health care, he deserves to live. I will vote for Leslie Cockburn on November 6 because she advocates for universal health coverage.

Debi Carroll

Viewtown