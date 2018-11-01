Washington column for Nov. 1

Boxwood blight affects Christmas wreaths

The Rappahannock Garden Club has announced that it will NOT be using any boxwood in its products this year due to the serious problems with boxwood blight in our region. The Garden Club is still selling beautiful wreaths, swags and garlands, filling in with additional pine, yew, cedar and arborvitae. Please order online at rappgardenclub.org or call or email Joyce Wenger at 540-675-1166 or joyce@wengerandwenger.com.

New CCLC coordinator

Carol Lucking has been hired as the CCLC’s Family and Child Service Coordinator. The Child Care Learning Center is very happy to be able to provide this service to all its families. They have over 80 children enrolled this fall and want to be able to provide more support for families and children. Lucking is a Parent Educator, Child and Family Service Provider and Parent Mentor for Fauquier and Rappahannock County, a Qualified Mental Health Professional and Life Coach, a Board member and Rappahannock County Liaison for Greater Piedmont Trauma Informed Community Network, and so much more!

Carol will help CCLC connect families to social services, health services and parent involvement services. She will work as our family/child advocate and help in crisis intervention. Carol will also work with others to host evidence-based parenting classes at CCLC this year. She works with the teachers as a team to promote parent/child relationships and family well-being. All these services are available to all families at CCLC and fulfills the component of the Family Service Worker position from the Head Start program that was terminated in our county last August.

RCHS 40th reunion

Courtesy photo

Rappahannock County High School Class of 1978 held its 40th Class Reunion at Washington Fire Hall. RCHS pre-reunion activities included the Homecoming football game on Friday night and a tour of the high school on Saturday afternoon. A great time was had by all.

Wear your orange

With the month of November now having arrived, many huntsmen will be heading to the woods for their favorite sport. So please, please be careful, as no one likes to report any tragic events. Be sure to wear your orange cap or vest so you can be seen by other hunters.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go to Betty Buntin, who will be celebrating her special day today, Nov. 1. Parker Critzer, will be celebrating her special day on Wednesday, Nov. 14. And to a sweet lady, Ruth Baumgardner, who will be celebrating on Saturday, Nov. 17. My sister Judy Alther celebrates on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Book Barn

Words from Anne Nenninger and Sally Price, co-managers of the Rappahannock Book Barn: We would like to thank the community (and others) who came out on Saturday to help celebrate our 10th anniversary. We set a record for attendance and books sold. All proceeds from the Book Barn go to the Rappahannock County Public Library.

Red Truck cookbook

Courtesy photo

Brian Noyes, owner of the Red Truck Bakery, took time away from his busy schedule to come out to the R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery to sign a good stack of cookbooks that they have on sale in the shop now.

The Ballards are longtime fans of Brian’s baked goods, selling lots of his goodies for about 3 years before his bakery business took off. Either Brian would deliver or Joanie would drive on Friday mornings and pick up cakes, pies, muffins, and take them back to the shop to sell on weekends.

As time went on, he got so popular he was unable to fulfill other retail locations, only his own customers. According to Joanie “they were so thrilled for his success and the success of his first cookbook.”

The cookbook makes a nice Christmas gift!

Fall back!

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. You should set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The change officially comes at 2 a.m. local time on the first Sunday in November. Sunday’s change means the sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on Nov. 4, meaning there will be more daylight in the morning hours.

Daylight Saving Time is also the perfect reminder to change the batteries in smoke detectors.

Have a great week!