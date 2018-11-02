End of Oktoberfest into November

By Staff/Contributed November 2, 2018 Photos 0
Photo by John McCaslin

A chilly rain ended just in time for the start of Saturday’s End of Oktoberfest celebration in Sperryville, its numerous draws including endless pours of wood-fired, barrel-fermented beer.

Photo by John McCaslin

From host Pen Druid Brewing and its village neighbor Hopkins Ordinary Ale Works; pasture-raised pork. served hot-off-the-grill by Bean Hollow Grassfed; creative spirits and fresh oysters.

Photo by John McCaslin

Shucked by Copper Fox Distillery’s David Camp, Jr.

Photo by John McCaslin

And healthy desserts from Wild Roots Apothecary, savored by 2-year-old Kinsley Bustle, visiting with her parents from Harper’s Ferry, W.V.

