End of Oktoberfest into November

A chilly rain ended just in time for the start of Saturday’s End of Oktoberfest celebration in Sperryville, its numerous draws including endless pours of wood-fired, barrel-fermented beer.

From host Pen Druid Brewing and its village neighbor Hopkins Ordinary Ale Works; pasture-raised pork. served hot-off-the-grill by Bean Hollow Grassfed; creative spirits and fresh oysters.

Shucked by Copper Fox Distillery’s David Camp, Jr.

And healthy desserts from Wild Roots Apothecary, savored by 2-year-old Kinsley Bustle, visiting with her parents from Harper’s Ferry, W.V.