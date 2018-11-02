The paper is on its way, at last

Due to a series of mechanical and delivery problems at Print Innovators, which prints the Rappahannock News and other publications, many Rapp News subscribers did not their newspaper in Thursday’s mail. Unfortunately, the printer-related delays continued into Friday morning, so the newspapers again missed the post office’s early morning deadline to get in the mail for same-day delivery.

When we (finally) received the papers, General Manager Jan Clatterbuck worked diligently and tirelessly to get the paper to local post offices, and she even made some home deliveries. If a paper was not in the mail today, subscribers should find it in tomorrow’s mail.

We apologize for the delays, which we’ve told our printer are, of course, unacceptable.

Thanks for your loyalty and support.