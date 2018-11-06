Riggleman votes early in Afton, heads out for full day of campaigning

With heavy rain dripping off her “Town of Farmville” umbrella, 5th District Democratic congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn arrived early this morning at her Rappahannock County campaign office in Huntly, where she reminded volunteers and supporters, “Rain never stopped a tsunami!”

Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Denver Riggleman, and his wife Christine, voted at their home precinct in Nelson County shortly after it opened this morning. He doesn’t plan to let up, with a full day of last-minute campaigning in store.

After addressing the crowd in Huntly, Cockburn and her Irish-born husband Andrew left to cast their ballots — he for the very first-time as an American — at their home precinct in Castleton, where by 9:30 more than 200 (20 percent of registered voters in the precinct) already appeared in pouring rain to mark ballots. From there, Cockburn headed south into the huge district for some final campaigning before waiting to see whether she and other Democrats around the country will ride their much-anticipated “blue wave” onto Capitol Hill.

A ScottRasmussen.com national survey posted this morning found “37 percent of voters nationwide believe the 2018 midterms are the most important election of their lifetimes.”

“Everybody thought this is impossible, it cannot be done. And suddenly they were saying . . . Virginia’s 5!” Cockburn told the Huntly crowd. “All the work is coming to fruition. No matter what happens tonight everybody should feel very proud, very proud. So thank you.”

Riggleman today has stops near his residence in Afton, then moves on to Bedford, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Appomattox, Fluvanna, and Albemarle counties, as well as the city of Danville on the North Carolina border. The Manassas native then heads north again to await the election returns near his home.

He was buoyed by The Cavalier Daily student newspaper at the University of Virginia reporting this morning that members of the College Republicans have likely “broken records for voter contact this campaign season,” knocking on doors and making as many as 15,000 phone calls on Riggleman’s behalf.

All told, it was estimated that the College Republicans made 80,000 voter contacts on Riggleman’s behalf.

Cockburn ended her long day of stumping yesterday in Lovingston, with her family — daughter-actress Olivia Wilde among them — fanning out with her across the district to shake hands and ask for support.

“My entire family is deployed, we’re like the von Trapp Family,” she said this morning. “Last night we ended the day at Rapunzel’s with my grandchildren on the stage singing. It was really great.

“It’s amazing what is happening,” she concluded, recalling an email she received yesterday from an attorney in Charlottesville: “‘You have energized everyone — black, white, gay, farmers, Republicans, everybody is coming out.’ So this is thanks to all of us. This is not thanks to me. This is thanks to this remarkable effort at every level. So thank you guys. You really should be proud.”