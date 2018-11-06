Town of Washington re-elects four current Council members, welcomes a new face to Town Hall

New mayor and treasurer ran unopposed

Seen here on Election Day, Rappahannock County Registrar Kim McKiernan (right) and Assistant Registrar Sheran Rigg check several absentee ballots received at the county’s election office.

There was little suspense in the Town of Washington elections today, given Frederic F. “Fred” Catlin ran  unopposed for mayor to replace John Fox Sullivan, although voters did choose five Town Council members from a slate of seven candidates.

The new Council, based on the unofficial count, will consist of returning members Mary Ann Kuhn (46 votes), Patrick O’Connell (41), Katharine Weld “Kat” Leggett (35),  Bradley C. Schneider, Jr., (33), and newcomer Joseph J. Whited (33).

Coming up on the short end were J.R. “Jerry” Goebel, who was appointed to the Council in 2001 and served as the town’s Treasurer for 16 years, receiving 24 votes; and Henry R. “Hank” Gorfein who tallied  23 votes.

Catlin, who will fill  the seat of Mayor Sullivan, who opted not to seek a third term in office, received 75 percent of the votes (38 votes), and there were 13 write-ins.

Gail K. Swift, the lone candidate for Treasurer, won 93 percent of the ballots (47 votes), with 4 write-ins.

Whited, the new face on the Council, is a 39-year-old consultant with the Department of Defense. He is a Navy combat veteran who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, and has served as a senior intelligence officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency. A former U.S. congressional staffer, he has lived in the county seat since 2013.

Full results:

Mayor (WASHINGTON)

1 precincts of 2 (50.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Frederic F. Catlin 38 74.51%
Write In 13 25.49%

Member Town Council (WASHINGTON) x5

1 precincts of 2 (50.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Bradley C. Schneider 33 13.87%
J. R. “Jerry” Goebel, Jr. 24 10.08%
Mary Ann Kuhn 46 19.33%
Patrick J. O’Connell 41 17.23%
Henry R. Gorfein 23 9.66%
Joseph J. Whited 33 13.87%
Katharine Weld Leggett 35 14.71%
Write In 3 1.26%
