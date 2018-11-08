Courthouse Row for Nov. 11

Home/Land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Nov. 1-8

Hampton

Larry Shererty also known as Larry C. Sherertz and Margaret S. Sherertz, husband and wife, to Frederick J. Stacey and Anne-Marie Stacey, husband and wife, 25.4011 acres, $630,000, general warranty, tax map 18-67

Rappahannock County

James R. Paulson and Bonny D. Paulson, husband and wife to Timothy Guy Callahan and Aubrey E. Poe, husband and wife, lot 10,$220,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-1-10

Stonewall

Robert M. Darby, trustee of the Robert M. Darby Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Mary Carter McConnell, 153.825 acres, $1,400,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map parcel 49-47, 49-47B

Building permits

Richard Krogmann, Castleton, dwelling, $691,785.30

Claudia Von Ostwalden, Sperryville, addition, $40,000

Tom Lyon, Huntly, addition, $92,800

George Heiser, Washington, accessory building, $40,000

Maria Goebert, Amissville, electric, $200

David Freeborn, Castleton, replace gas range, $140

Catherine S. Kreyling Trust, Washington, detached garage, $7,000

Justyna Burr, Flint Hill, accessory building, $200,000

Susan Ascher and Paul Kalb, Woodville, generator, $10,000

Brian and Martha Donegan, Flint Hill, interior renovation, $90,000

Steve Life Est/Joshua D. Alther, Washington, demolish a dwelling, no cost

Kevin Dippert, Amissville, inground pool, $45,000