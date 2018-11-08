Meet Ernie, you’re new best friend!

Courtesy photo

They call me a “saint” here at RAWL because I am well-mannered, kind, gentle, and very low maintenance. I’m around 8 years old and weigh 40 pounds. My owner gave me up but it wasn’t my fault. I came to RAWL with fleas and flea dermatitis, itching all the time. No more fleas but my coat needs time to become beautiful again ‘cause of all the baths. I want an owner I can follow around, and would love a place where I can sunbathe and run around for a short bit. What’s not to like?!

This past week, four of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.