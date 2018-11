Meetings and Notices for Nov. 8

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. this evening, Thursday, Nov. 8, in the Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington.

Town of Washington’s Town Council meets Monday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Agenda includes consideration of policy relating to disposition of a Stub Street, review of Eatman/Eagle Gay Street request for vacating a stub street, and task force committee updates. Council may enter closed session in accordance with Section 2.2-3711.3 to discuss disposition of publicly held property, namely Parcel 3 at intersection of old route 211/522 and Leggett Lane containing 0.5853 acres, where discussion in open meeting would adversely affect bargaining position and negotiating strategy of Council. After closed session Council may go into open session for consideration and possible agreement to the sale of Parcel 3, consideration of a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on Dec. 10 to rezone a parcel to permit use as a post office, and consideration of funding for a Christmas Party and Town greenery.

Rappahannock County School Board meets on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the high school.

Join Repower REC for a community gathering at Bellemeade Farm (353 F.T. Valley Road, Sperryville, VA 22740) on Sunday, Nov. 18, starting at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided at the event. Repower REC is a grassroots coalition of concerned REC members and friends working to promote a more transparent and democratic Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Please let us know if you can attend by visiting RepowerREC.com/events.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Fall Activities are now available for registration. Activities include: Free Recreation Gym (ages 6-15) and free Tennis Clinic (ages 6-adult); Dog Obedience, Kids Karate, Tai Chi, Arts and Crafts, Cooking Classes, French Lessons, CPR and First Aid, Babysitting Certification, Fitness Classes, and Culpeper Cycling Century Bicycle Ride. Plus, a one-day trip to New York City on Dec. 1. To register and for more information, call 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.