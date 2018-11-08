The Rapp for Nov. 8

Apologies, and thanks

Due to a series of mechanical and delivery problems at Print Innovators, which prints the Rappahannock News and other publications, many Rapp News subscribers did not get their newspaper in last Thursday’s mail. Unfortunately, the printer-related delays continued into Friday, so the newspapers again missed the post office’s early morning deadline to get in the mail for same-day delivery.

When we (finally) received the papers, General Manager Jan Clatterbuck worked diligently and tirelessly to get the paper to local post offices, and she even made some home deliveries.

We apologize for the delays, which we’ve told our printer are, of course, unacceptable.

Thanks for your loyalty and support.

Orange season

A reminder that firearms deer season in Rappahannock County begins one week from this Saturday, Nov. 17, and lasts through Jan. 5, 2019. So wear orange (or pink) when out and about.

Hunters are also reminded that unlike in other Virginia counties it is unlawful in Rappahannock County to take a second antlered deer on private land prior to taking at least one antlerless deer, and it shall be unlawful to take a third antlered deer prior to taking at least two antlerless deer.

The bag limit for deer shall be two a day, and no more than six a license year.

In neighboring Warren and Page counties, deer season similarly begins Nov. 17, but ends quickly Dec. 1.

Hunters are asked to donate surplus deer to the Rappahannock Food Pantry, processing for which is supported by county taxpayers. Deer can be taken directly to Manford Call, who processes the meat and delivers it frozen to the pantry. The county then reimburses Call for his work.

Mimi Forbes at the food pantry has details: http://rappahannockpantry.org/contact-the-pantry/

Nol on screen

One can never get too much of Nol!

By John McCaslin

On the heels of a fabulous Fall Art Tour, residents are invited free of charge to see blacksmith-sculptor Nol Putnam on the big screen at Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street, this Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. Forging Art is a short documentary featuring Rappahannock’s own metalsmith.

“As art lovers we were naturally curious to hear more about his work and to see his art in person so we set up a visit soon after,” says filmmakers and Rappahannock weekenders Tracy Mazza and Mathieu Mazza. “While at White Oak Forge we stumbled across a picture of several red poppies and a single white poppy tucked back on a storage shelf.

“As a lover of poppies I asked Nol to tell me about the picture,” says Tracy, who produced Forging Art. “And as a lover of military history Mathieu was immediately drawn in. We originally set out to create a short 360° video about the making of the poppy that brings the viewer inside the forge and is part of a larger multimedia project.

“As we spoke more with Nol during that process one thing led to another. What followed was a private tour with Nol of the South Columbarium Memorial Gates he created for the Washington National Cathedral in the late ’80s. And an insiders look into the creation of ‘Raven,’ a private commissioned piece.”

Forging Art celebrates Nol’s artistry, shares his thoughts about art and gives the viewer a brief look into his past and how he honors the Farriers of WWI. A Q&A with Nol will follow at 3:45 p.m. Use the eventbrite link below to read about the film, find more information on the filmmakers, and to reserve your seats: https://forgingartdocumentary.eventbrite.com

Master Gardeners

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is now accepting registrations for the 2019 Extension Master Gardener Program, which is taught in Warrenton and open to residents of both Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Courtesy photo

The community is invited to learn more about the program and how to become a Master Gardener at an upcoming information session in Little Washington at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 4, at the Rappahannock VCE Office, 311 J Gay Street.

The Master Gardener program educates and trains community residents on emerging and proven gardening and landscaping practices that preserve and protect the environment. Gardeners also volunteer in the community in more than a dozen Master Gardener community service projects related to organic gardening, native plants and trees, vegetable gardening, healthy lawns, youth education, senior horticultural therapy and much more.

The Master Gardener program lasts 16 weeks and is held Tuesdays from 6 to 9pm, starting Jan. 8, 2019 and ending in mid-April. Cost is $200 ($250 after Dec. 11, 2018), and includes all study materials and instructor fees. For scholarship assistance contact Tim Ohlwiler at 540-341-7950, Ext 3.

Turkey Trot

Don’t forget to make plans for the free “Turkey Trot Family Fun Run” on Saturday, Nov. 17th, at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County High School Track, sponsored by Commit to Be Fit.

The healthy outdoor event will feature a one-mile run for all age groups, a children’s 1/2 mile, games and activities, and a Thanksgiving-themed costume contest for adults, teens, and kids.

For more details and to register, visit www.rappc2bf.com.

Second Saturday

Here’s some of what’s happening on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail this Veteran’s Day weekend:

Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards hosts Civil War Author’s Day on Saturday. Discuss history with authors, and shop for signed books. Reservations recommended: 540-937-4869.

Magnolia Vineyards & Winery offers veterans free tastings and 10 percent off purchases. Enjoy music and glass engraving.

Flint Hill

Griffin Tavern features Vicki Marie’s All Stars, rocking classics from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Rappahannock Cellars hosts local author Stewart Willis, who will sign his books Gestation Seven and Deadly Highway, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sperryville

Before and After hosts Saturday evening storytelling, live music, fine wine, light hor d’oeuvres, starting at 5 p.m.

Wild Roots Apothecary invites folks to take a Wild and Weedy Plan Walk with herbalist Colleen O’Bryant. Identify weeds used in medicine and for culinary uses. Cameras and field notebooks encouraged. Rain or shine, 4 p.m. $15 fee. Register at www.wildrootsapothecary.com

Washington

Eastwoods Nursery teaches about winter care and pruning; explore planter boxes created from locally harvested wood.

Hazel River Arts and Antiques hosts Sally Mello demos on how to splint bottom a mountain chair, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Quievremont Winery celebrates the Marine Corps birthday. All service members Saturday and Sunday receive a free tasting and 10 percent off purchases.