Washington column for Nov. 8

One extraordinary lady

Did you know that Washington resident Elizabeth (Betty) Buntin celebrated her 102th birthday on Nov. 1, All Saints Day? A huge milestone indeed. Betty celebrated her milestone with her daughter, Nancy, and friends.

She moved to Rappahannock County in 1946 with her husband, W.A. Buntin, who was a state trooper. Betty taught at the high school, then became the director of Social Services, among myriad positions in her noteworthy life. They lived on Main Street and raised a daughter, Nancy.

I can remember seeing Betty and her husband on Sunday morning walking up Main Street on their way to Trinity Episcopal Church. Betty took her faith seriously. Such a beautiful memory.

“She still reads the Washington Post and the Rappahannock News,” Nancy said of her mom, and for that we are delighted. Congratulations, Betty. I hope that every minute of your birthday was filled with everlasting joy, sunshine, smiles and laughter. May you have many more.

Spooky Washington

Photo by Linda Baldwin

Little Washington celebrated Halloween with great fanfare as kids and families came to visit the town’s decorated homes and businesses, and to spend time at Trinity Episcopal Church and the Washington Baptist Church. The kids could not have asked for a better evening for trick or treating.

The Trinity decorations were nicely done again this year. I really liked the big black cat. The church had hot dogs, chips, candy along with coffee and drinks.

Washington Baptist gave out 400 bags of candy and 75 Gideon Life Books. What a spooktacular night for all!

Studios and galleries

Washington’s streets and galleries bustled with activity and art lovers during the weekend’s 14th annual Artists of Rappahannock Studio & Gallery Tour, headquartered at the Washington School.

The hard work of planning culminated in an outstanding event that showcased not only the county’s artistic talent, but also its cultural wealth and beauty in Rappahannock.

Lecture series

Please join The Inn at Little Washington for their luncheon and lecture series this Sunday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The Inn welcomes author Linda Holden for a special lecture and signing of her new book: The Gardens of Bunny Mellon

The lecture will begin at 11 a.m. in The Little Washington Theatre and is free to the public. It will be immediately followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.

After the lecture, join the inn in their main dining room for a unique 5-course lunch with the author including wine. Lunch is by advance reservation ast a special all inclusive rate of $165 per person and limited to the first 50 guests. A reservation includes guaranteed premier seating at the lecture.

For additional information and to make reservations for lunch, call their Reservations Departments at 540-675-3800.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes out to Susan “Jenny” Jenkins’ family. Jenny, who grew up in Rappahannock, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Some may remember her hanging out in Baldwin’s Grocery, teasing all the customers. Jenny spent much of her time with her granddad, Clarence Baldwin, who owned Baldwin’s Store.

She is survived by five sons, Christopher, John Paul, Benjamin Elijah and Gabriel; four grandkids, one sister, Jamie Lacey. She is the daughter of the late Donald Jenkins Sr., and Susan Baldwin.