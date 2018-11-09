It takes a village

Enormous thanks to everyone who made Halloween in Sperryville happen this year. After years of worrying about traffic and our little trick-or-treaters, Wednesday evening was safe, relaxing and tons of fun for the whole community.

Thanks go to the sheriff and deputies, Sperryville Fire and Rescue, VDOT, county officials, and all the Sperryville business owners that made it possible to close Main Street to cars and open it up to a terrific Halloween celebration.

Already looking forward to the next one!

Kate Wofford
Sperryville

