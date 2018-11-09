No ‘Corey who?’ in Rappahannock

Top state and national Republican Party leaders, President Donald Trump included, kept a wide and safe distance from so-called “neo-Confederate” Corey A. Stewart during his unsuccessful bid to unseat Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Rappahannock County voters, on the other hand, weren’t shy about showing their support for the controversial candidate from nearby Prince William County.

Take residents of Chester Gap, where 232 voters — in this case 71 percent — supported Stewart. Just 87 of Chester Gap poll goers — 26 percent — preferred Kaine.

Similar story in Amissville, where 438 voters, or just under 63 percent, said yes to Stewart. Majorities in both the Castleton and Washington precincts also favored the Republican.

Only at Sperryville and Flint Hill polling stations did more voters support Kaine, and in large enough numbers to more closely balance the final county tally: Stewart, 1,982 votes; Kaine 1,824.

— John McCaslin