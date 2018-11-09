Two close calls at Ben Venue

Photo by Patty Hardee

This lucky motorist standing in front of his overturned car on a slippery Ben Venue Road had quite the wake-up call last Friday morning at 9:30, but otherwise was uninjured.

Just a short distance away, at the intersection of Ben Venue Road and Route 211 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, former Rappahannock County Emergency Services Coordinator Art Candenquist suffered lacerations and bruises after his 1995 Chevy Blazer was struck by another vehicle. Just a foot farther and Candenquist said the impact would have nailed his driver’s door. Between damp roads, fallen leaves, dashing deer, and now shorter days, there’s a lot to pay attention to while traversing these narrow and winding roads of Rappahannock. Buckle up!