Despite steady heavy rainfall, the largest crowd ever Friday evening kicked off RAAC’s 14th Annual Fall Art Tour, ushering in spectacular weather both Saturday and Sunday that drew more than 1,200 attendees to 44 working studios and galleries manned by the Artists of Rappahannock.

Hats off to the dozens of artists, volunteers and contributors who made this art tour such a success. Now on to the 15th!

Photos by John McCaslin