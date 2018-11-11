Costumes galore

Photos by John McCaslin

Hundreds of costumed creatures descended on Little Washington and Sperryville for Halloween, including Shauna “Dorothy” Volmrich of Flint Hill, posing here with Toto.

In Sperryville, “Qigong Master” Gordon Wicks of Stonewall Abbey Wellness and “Chef” Kerry Sutten of Before & After greet trick or treaters on Main Street.

Trinity Episcopal Church on Gay Street in Washington was once again a favorite candy stop for little princesses and spidermen alike.