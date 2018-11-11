Costumes galore

By Staff/Contributed November 11, 2018 Photos 0

Photos by John McCaslin

Hundreds of costumed creatures descended on Little Washington and Sperryville for Halloween, including Shauna “Dorothy” Volmrich of Flint Hill, posing here with Toto.

by John McCaslin

In Sperryville, “Qigong Master” Gordon Wicks of Stonewall Abbey Wellness and “Chef” Kerry Sutten of Before & After greet trick or treaters on Main Street.

by John McCaslin
by John McCaslin

Trinity Episcopal Church on Gay Street in Washington was once again a favorite candy stop for little princesses and spidermen alike.

by John McCaslin
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5086 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.