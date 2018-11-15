After uncertain future, Frank Vignola’s back!

By Kendra Hendren

Special to the Rappahannock News

After an awful accident and a lengthy, but successful recovery, Frank Vignola returns to Little Washington Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.

Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Trio has a devoted following who look forward to the group’s annual fall performance every year and have for over a decade. And it’s understandable.

He’s wildly talented (Les Paul named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists” list for The Wall Street Journal), and he’s a lot of fun to spend an evening with, especially when jamming and cutting up with fellow trio members, Vinny Raniolo and Gary Mazzaroppi.

About the accident. . .

In April of, 2017, Little Washington Theatre contacted Frank Vignola about returning to perform the following December. Frank’s response was shocking and worrisome.

He shared that on March 30 of that same year he was in an ATV accident at his home in Warwick, NY. Frank was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a shoulder broken in two places, and a broken arm which needed surgery. His lungs collapsed, and he suffered serious internal bleeding.

He wrote, “I miraculously was out of the hospital in 6 days. I am lucky there was no brain, spine, nerve or leg damage. I am unsure of my future performing at this point . . .”

One of the world’s greatest guitarists was unsure of his future performing?

A year and a half later, here we are, triumph instead of tragedy. And here Frank Vignola will be! It’s fantastic to be able to welcome Frank, Vinny and Gary back to Rappahannock. It will be a joy to see them on stage again, dazzling and delighting us!

Tickets may still be available at LittleWashingtonTheatre.com.