Courthouse Row for Nov. 15

Home/Land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Nov. 3-8

Hampton

Charles C. Francis to Orion E. Hall and Jessica L. Hall, 50.0000, $675,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-14H

Jackson

Claude E. Poe and Marguerite F. Poe, husband and wife to Theresa Grace Fox, Nancy Carol Walther, 25.0381, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 23-26A

Wakefield

Christopher D. Williams to Joseph Allan Ordile, Jr., lot 14A, Skyverge Estates Subdivision, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1A-1-14A

Building permits

Leo Filipowicz, Amissville, detached garage, $70,000

Charity Sillero, Sperryville, HVAC system, $13,000

CTI Towers Assets LLC Tower, Chester Gap, antennas and platform, $75,000

Sarah Meservey Edward Afer, Sperryville, renovation commercial, $40,000

Kier and Susan Whitson, Washington, foundation repairs, $25,000

Patrick and Meghan Hendy, Sperryville, inground pool, $72,000

Wendy Rieger, Sperryville, dwelling, $750,000

Kathy Stewart, Washington, dwelling, $400,000

Dale Waters, Front Royal, solar array, $13,230